Grand jury indicts four people in Lafayette robbery, shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Four people are behind bars after a grand jury indicted them Thursday in a 2021 robbery and shooting.
Patrick Dontrelle Cross, Ezekiel Salinas, Morgan Wynn and Brittany Frazier each face 27-32 indictments, including burglary, armed robbery and battery with a deadly weapon.
The group plotted to take drugs and money from the victim living on Commanche Trail, according to court documents.
Frazier is accused of driving the get-away car while the three men entered the home.
Cross is accused of shooting the victim several times before the group sped away.
Grand jury indictments contain few details about a case, so it's unclear what was taken from the home and how badly the victim was injured.
A previous WLFI report shows the victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The suspects are being held at the jail on $20,000 cash bond.