 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grand jury indicts four people in Lafayette robbery, shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
(From left to right) Patrick Dontrelle Cross, Ezekiel Salinas, Morgan Wynn and Brittany Frazier

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Four people are behind bars after a grand jury indicted them Thursday in a 2021 robbery and shooting.

Patrick Dontrelle Cross, Ezekiel Salinas, Morgan Wynn and Brittany Frazier each face 27-32 indictments, including burglary, armed robbery and battery with a deadly weapon.

The group plotted to take drugs and money from the victim living on Commanche Trail, according to court documents.

Frazier is accused of driving the get-away car while the three men entered the home.

Cross is accused of shooting the victim several times before the group sped away. 

Grand jury indictments contain few details about a case, so it's unclear what was taken from the home and how badly the victim was injured.

A previous WLFI report shows the victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The suspects are being held at the jail on $20,000 cash bond.

Recommended for you