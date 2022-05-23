Grand jurors indict three people in deadly southside Lafayette shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Three people are in jail in connection to a southside shooting last year that left one man dead.
After a months-long investigation, grand jurors indicted Bruce Alexander Jr., Willie James and Charlie Moore on counts of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery, among many other charges.
As News 18 previously reported, Jermey Dumas, 24, died from a gunshot in August and his death was ruled a homicide.
Police said they found Dumas laying on the sidewalk on Teal Road West near Spring Gardens Apartments with gunshot wounds to his chest and arm.
The indictments allege Moore was in "an altercation" with Dumas at Spring Gardens and recruited Alexander, James and others "in dealing with" him.
Dumas later left the apartment complex on his bike and was followed by Alexander and James in a car, according to the indictments.
"Alexander Jr. fired multiple shots at Dumas using a firearm from inside James' vehicle," the indictments state.
The trio is also charged with perjury and accused of making false statements before the grand jury.
Alexander and Moore are also accused of attempted murder in a Central Street drive-by shooting that left two people hurt.
Moore was driving the car while Alexander shot into a parked car, hitting two men in the legs, the indictments allege.
It's unclear if the two shootings are connected.
Moore is also accused of threatening or coercing possible witnesses in the grand jury investigation.
This story will be updated.