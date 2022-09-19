Grain bin collapses at The Anderson's in Delphi

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Several fire agencies are investigating a grain bin collapse at the Anderson's in Delphi.
At approximately 1:40 p.m., Delphi and Camden Fire Departments responded to a wheat bin that caved in. A soybean bin and several conveyors also had extensive damage from the collapse.
All railroad operations for the Anderson's were halted until around 3:30 p.m.
No one was injured and everyone is accounted for. The cause of the collapse is still under investigation.
Carroll County firefighters were also on scene earlier Monday morning at the same location.
At 6:00 a.m., a cob bin dusting system caught on fire.
Nobody was injured in that incident and the cause of the fire has not been determined.