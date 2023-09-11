Governor Eric Holcomb Speaks on Water Pipeline Project

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - The Indiana Economic Development Corporation is progressing their plan to move water from Tippecanoe County to Lebanon. Tippecanoe County residents are concerned what this means for them.
"Once they put that straw in there and start sucking that water out, they're not going to stop," Tippecanoe County resident, Kent Moore said.
News 18 previously reported the IEDC is starting to sign preliminary engineering contracts for the pipeline after agreeing to wait for the testing results to come out before progressing. According to Indiana Governor, Eric Holcomb, the results will be available soon.
"We're getting much closer to landing the plane and being able to share all the study results. We set a target date by the end of summer. By definition, that's September 23," he said.
The water would go to a newly bought plot of land that will become an industrial park in Lebanon. Holcomb believes these actions are necessary to bring high paying jobs to Indiana.
"Companies are making big decisions. Billion dollar decisions for very high wage careers," he said. "What we have to do as a state is make sure we are in shape for the potential of getting a company to move and grow in Indiana, and for companies making decisions, power and water are huge."
In order for potential companies to move to this space, Holcomb says they need to have the resources to be able to handle it.
"I'm optimistic and hopeful that the data that comes back is going reinforce the state of Indiana will grow well into the future, and attract the jobs of the future," he said.
Holcomb wants Tippecanoe County residents to know the reason they're testing is to ensure they aren't supplying water to the land in Lebanon at the expense of Tippecanoe County.
"We're not going to rob Peter to pay Paul. We're going to make sure we have the inventory to move forward on the prudent path," he said.