Governor Eric Holcomb celebrates second phase of Mammoth solar project

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Governor Eric Holcomb was in Pulaski County this afternoon to launch the second phase of the Mammoth Solar Project. The project first introduced in 2021 has officially broken ground.
The solar project is set to span across 13 thousand acres of land from Starke to Pulaski county.
Today's ribbon cutting was to celebrate phase two of the project which will take place primarily in Pulaski County.
The 1.5 Billion dollar renewable energy project is meant to bring 1.3 gigawatts of clean energy to span across 275 thousand households when complete.
The second phase alone will have solar panels across 3 thousand 5 hundred acres of Pulaski county.
At today's Ribbon cutting Governor Holcomb mentions former U-S congresswoman Jackie Walorski who was a part of the project before she died.
“I also think that Jackie is smiling. and that passion of hers is shining ever bit as much as the sun is today,” Governor Holcomb said.
While the second phase is just underway, the first phase is set to be complete by late 2023.
When the Mammoth solar project is complete it will be the largest solar project in the country.