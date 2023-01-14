Gov. Holcomb to attend GLC's State of the Cities & County Luncheon

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Greater Lafayette Commerce is getting set for its first installment of this year's Quarterly Development Series. The special guest for the upcoming event will be Governor Eric Holcomb.
Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski, West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis, and Tippecanoe County Commissioners' President Tracy Brown will also be the speakers.
The luncheon will be Monday, February 6th at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds. Doors open that morning at 11 and Registration is required.
The Greater Lafayette Commerce is offering discounted prices to those who register before January 18th.