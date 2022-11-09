Gov. Holcomb on Delphi homicide suspect: 'We need to know the truth.'

GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is touting the state's renewable energy projects this week at a U.N. climate conference in Egypt.
Holcomb joined News 18 for an interview about Indiana's wind and solar efforts, election results, the Delphi investigation and more.
"This is a wonderful opportunity where decision-makers are all gathered to see it can be done," Holcomb said. "It was simply to share all the innovative, practical, pragmatic steps we were taking to not just diversify our energy source portfolio but do so in the cleanest way possible."
One of those steps is the Mammoth Solar project in Pulaski County. Holcomb broke ground on the project before heading overseas.
"We're doing it through traditional means, for sure, but we're also introducing renewables, wind and solar," he said.
While he's away, Republicans swept statewide offices on Election Day.
"I'm excited, quite frankly, with the bold agenda that I'm putting together that I'll unveil in January, to have a lot of partners," he said.
One of those partners: incoming Secretary of State Diego Morales. Opponents raised questions about his veteran status and residency.
Holcomb raised eyebrows with a lukewarm endorsement. He called Morales a "beneficiary" of "the Republican team."
"I cast my vote. ... Now, it's time to do the job," Holcomb said. "That applies to me, that applies to everyone else that ran."
Holcomb is also speaking out about a recent break in the nationally known Delphi double homicide. Details about suspect Richard Allen are controversially sealed.
"I, most importantly, would never advocate for prematurely disclosing information ... if it compromises the integrity of the investigation," he said. "We need to know the truth."
Finally, Holcomb is serious about finding water for possible billion-dollar developments at a planned Lebanon industrial park. That could mean piping water from Tippecanoe County about 35 miles way.
"We'll continue to work with locals to make sure we're all on board," he said.
Holcomb will deliver a keynote address Thursday at the U.N. climate conference in Egypt. He'll also give a speech Friday discussing Indiana's role in the future of electric vehicles.