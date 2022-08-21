 Skip to main content
Gov. Holcomb begins economic development trip

  • Updated
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb delivers his State of the State address to a joint session of the legislature at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

TAIWAN (CNN) — Gov. Eric Holcomb landed in Taipei this morning to kick off an economic development trip in Taiwan and the Republic of Korea. 

The trip will include visits with Taiwanese and South Korean government officials, business leaders and academic institutions.

Gov. Holcomb is the latest U.S. official to visit the self-governing island amid its escalating tensions with China.

This trip follows the signing of the federal CHIPS Act, as well as the recent announcement that the Taiwan-based semiconductor company MediaTek will open a design center in Indiana.