Good Samaritan Project https://www.wlfi.com/news/good-samaritan-project-gives-roses-to-community/article_6816d0a6-c901-11ed-9906-4f81889e44ac.html

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- The Good Samaritan Project performed unexpected acts of kindness around the city today by passing out roses with inspiration quotes on them to people passing by.
The Good Samaritan Project began during the height of the COVID Pandemic. Founder of the project, Paula Davis says its mission was to lift the spirits of the essential workers and people affected by the pandemic.
"We wanted to support our essential workers and support those who were shut in by distributing gifts of flowers, gift baskets and things like that," she said.
Three years later, the project is still going strong. Davis wants this to be the new normal.
"The GSP wants to be apart of that conversation by encouraging unexpected acts of kindness. And by supporting people as they transition to their new normal, whatever that may be," Davis said.
Today, volunteers set out to the Tippecanoe County courthouse, and City Bus Center to hand out 150 flowers to passing strangers in hopes of making their day better.
"Earlier I gave a flower to a gentlemen and he looked like he was struggling, I don't know. He said I just left the court and some things happened and this flower really encourages me. You don't know where people are in their day and unexpected acts of kindness can go a long way to make a better society," Davis said.
Her favorite part of GSP is the process of planning it all before they hit the streets.
"Being really mindful as to who we feature in these give away of flowers. Are we going to do the general public? Are we going to do the essential workers," Davis said.