Good pitching from Harrison leads to win over Rossville

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Harrison Raider softball team narrowly escaped a tough Rossville team that threw everything it had at them. The star of the night was Junior Rylan Gick who put up eight strikeouts in five innings.
From the very start of this game, things were intense.
The Hornets managed to put up four runs in the first two innings, while Harrison could only manage to put up one.
Raiders would come back with two of their own and manage to tie things up 4-4 heading into the top of the fourth.
Good defense and pitching by both teams would leave things scoreless through five.
Then the Raiders would come alive in the bottom of the sixth. Emmy Layton would hit a grounder to Rossville’s shortstop. But the SS would have trouble handing the ball, which sent Whitney Duell running home.
Right after that Emilee Stapleton launches one to center to send Hannah Voll home. She records an RBI double.
Harrison wins the game 6-4.
OTHER SCORES:
BASEBALL:
Central Catholic def. Benton Central, 11-7.
Kokomo def. Lafayette Jeff, 6-5.
McCutcheon def. Logansport, 7-5.
SOFTBALL:
Central Catholic def. Twin Lakes, 10-3.