...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Thursday...April 13 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe,
Vigo

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Good pitching from Harrison leads to win over Rossville

  • Updated
  • 0
Harrison vs Rossville Raiders win 6-4

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Harrison Raider softball team narrowly escaped a tough Rossville team that threw everything it had at them. The star of the night was Junior Rylan Gick who put up eight strikeouts in five innings.

From the very start of this game, things were intense.

The Hornets managed to put up four runs in the first two innings, while Harrison could only manage to put up one. 

Raiders would come back with two of their own and manage to tie things up 4-4 heading into the top of the fourth.

Good defense and pitching by both teams would leave things scoreless through five.

Then the Raiders would come alive in the bottom of the sixth. Emmy Layton would hit a grounder to Rossville’s shortstop. But the SS would have trouble handing the ball, which sent Whitney Duell running home.

Right after that Emilee Stapleton launches one to center to send Hannah Voll home. She records an RBI double.

Harrison wins the game 6-4.

OTHER SCORES:

BASEBALL:

Central Catholic def. Benton Central, 11-7.

Kokomo def. Lafayette Jeff, 6-5.

McCutcheon def. Logansport, 7-5.

SOFTBALL:

Central Catholic def. Twin Lakes, 10-3.

