Gold and Black LIVE Sept 8, Special guests Dave Shondell and Tim Newton By: Gordon Jackson Gordon Jackson Author email Sep 8, 2023 Sep 8, 2023 Updated 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Join us today on WLFI.com at 2 p.m. for Gold and Black Live! Our guests will be Purdue volleyball coach Dave Shondell, the voice of Purdue football Tim Newton.App viewers click HERE to watch the stream. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gordon Jackson Author email Follow Gordon Jackson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From WLFI News 18 News Police release identity of SIA shooting victim Updated Sep 27, 2022 National Four dead, including three children, and eight children injured in tractor accident in Pennsylvania Jul 29, 2022 News February 13, 7:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – Spring-like temperatures with chances for rain this week Updated Feb 13, 2023 COVID-19 Tippecanoe County reports 153 new COVID-19 cases Updated Jan 12, 2022 Archive West Lafayette offering incentive to vaccinated employees Updated Jan 12, 2022 News Woman arrested after pet remains found in vacant mobile home Updated Apr 20, 2022 Recommended for you