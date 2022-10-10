GoFundMe shuts down Trustee Taletha Coles' fundraiser

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — GoFundMe on Monday shut down Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles' attempt to crowdfund her legal fees.
As we've reported, Fairfield Township board members and ex-employees accuse Coles of misusing taxpayer money, spurring a state police investigation into the township's finances.
"It makes me sad," township board Secretary Rocky Hession said. "She's created a situation of her own. She's made this. Not us."
On the GoFundMe page, created Sunday, Coles called the recent effort to oust her an injustice and a political coup. She asked for money to pay a lawyer to "...protect us from the all the evil that has been and is still happening."
By the time the page was taken down about a day later, one person had donated $20 toward a $10,000 goal.
"If she's making this drastic a move, it's because she sees the possibility of being charged," Hession said. "When that happens, she can't use township funds for her defense."
Indiana State Police raided Fairfield Township properties in May as part of a criminal investigation. An ISP spokesperson confirms the case is now in the prosecutor's hands.
"I believe this is a desperate last ditch effort to save face," said April O'Brien, the Republican candidate for Fairfield Township trustee.
Coles' term is over at the end of year after being voted out of the primary. She's in the middle of separate legal battle that could remove her from office sooner.
"It's unfortunate that this trial is once again eating up taxpayers dollars. At this point, nothing surprises me," O'Brien said. "Because Coles does not have open records, the question remains: How is she securing an attorney?"
One last gift before Coles goes: slashing taxes by 97% in next year's budget, leaving the next trustee to operate on reserves.
"The only we can do is refuse the budget. What that will do is carry the budget from last year over again, like she's been the last couple of years," Hession said. "If it weren't so sad, it'd be entertaining. But, unfortunately, it's just plain sad."
Coles wrote on the GoFundMe page she was attacked in her backyard because media outlets shared her address.
A spokesperson for Lafayette Police Department says the agency has no record of the alleged assault.
News 18 reached out to Coles for comment but didn't hear back. Democratic trustee candidate Monica Casanova declined to comment.