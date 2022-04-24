GLC Small Business of the Month: Sweet Revolution Bake Shop

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Greater Lafayette Commerce also stopped by to chat with News 18 about a monthly award.
Sweet Revolution Bake Shop has been named as Greater Lafayette Commerce's Small Business of the Month for April. The award started back in 2001. GLC started giving out the award as a way to highlight the importance of small local businesses.
To be eligible for the award, businesses need to have 50 employees or less and be a member of Greater Lafayette Commerce. Alyssa Sheets, Member Services Engagement Coordinator with GLC, told News 18 that Sweet Revolution has an interesting story.
She knew her daughter Sarah, which is the chef there, had the talent at 10 years old when she noticed her making perfect pyramids out of whole wheat flower and water," Sheets said.
"And before they knew it, she was in culinary school and working at five star restaurants. When she had made her way back to Lafayette, her brother Jonathan and her mother Debbie wanted to come together as a family and get Sweet Revolution opened."
Sweet Revolution Bake Shop is located on 109 N 5th Street, and is open Tuesday through Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.