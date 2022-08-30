Giving Day telethon aims to fund new police equipment

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – News 18's First Responders Safety Giving Day is now one week away. While police departments in Tippecanoe County are well-funded, officers say they could always use more equipment.
West Lafayette Police Chief Troy Harris says one item he would like every officer to have is a ballistic helmet. Officers use the helmets during active shooter situations or when responding to any gun-related incidents.
Currently, Harris says none of his officers have them. The only protection they have for those situations right now are bulletproof vests.
Harris says he hopes people recognize the value of local police departments ahead of the Giving Day fundraiser.
"When they are in need of law enforcement assistance, they know we will be there and they know that we will come and they know that they can depend on us,” Harris said. “We just ask that maybe they take a little self-reflection and dig into their pockets a little bit and help us get some of those resources that we don't have right now."
Harris says Mayor John Dennis and the West Lafayette city council have always been willing to provide the equipment he and his officers use on a daily basis. However, he adds there are some items used less frequently, like the ballistic helmets, that he would like the department to have.
Harris says although he and his officers are fortunate to work in a safe community, he hopes this fundraiser helps people appreciate the changing dynamics of the profession.
"It is a way to raise awareness for how difficult, how challenging and dangerous law enforcement is becoming in today's society,” Harris said. “Not only is it a way to raise funds for resources for the police department, but also a way to raise awareness on the increasing challenges we face."
Harris also says he would like to have enough funding for tactical raid vests. The vests allow police to carry gear on them instead of on their gun belts. This significantly reduces strain on an officer's back and hips in the line of duty.