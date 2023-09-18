Girls golf sectionals results

Sectional 11. Harrison (West Lafayette) - Coyote Crossing GC
Team Scores:
1. West Lafayette - 368
2. Harrison - 380
3. Rossville - 425
4. Lafayette Jefferson - 429
5. Clinton Central - 443
6. Lafayette Central Catholic - 450
7. Carroll - 454
8. Clinton Prairie - 455
9. McCutcheon - 459
10. Delphi - 528
Individual Scores:
1. Presley Hilleboe - West Lafayette - 80
2. Sophie Vandeveer - Harrison - 87
3. Rija Shah - West Lafayette - 89
Individuals Advancing Without A Team:
1. Katherine Graves - Lafayette Jefferson - 93
2. Addison Miller - Clinton Prairie - 98
3. Laney Johnson - Carroll - 101
Sectional 12. Western - Chippendale GC
Team Scores:
1. Maconaquah - 349
2. Western - 400
3. Eastern - 409
4. Northwestern - 412
5. Peru - 413
6. North Miami - 438
7. Lewis Cass - 445
8. Kokomo - 511
9. Tri-Central - NTS
10. Taylor - NTS
Individual Scores:
1. Elizabeth Mercer - Western - 74
2. Piercey Dyer - Peru - 74
3. Daisy Williams - Maconaquah - 77
Individuals Advancing Without A Team:
1. Piercey Dyer - Peru - 74
2. Berkley Wray - Northwestern - 85
3. Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy - Kokomo - 98
4. Kendall Hlebasko - Lewis Cass - 98
Sectional 14. Attica - Harrison Hills GC
Team Scores:
1. Western Boone - 378
2. Benton Central - 386
3. Southmont - 386
4. Seeger - 390
5. Attica - 402
6. Crawfordsville - 432
7. North Putman - 452
8. North Montgomery - 469
9. Fountain Central - 477
10. Covington - NS
Individual Scores:
1. Addison Meadows - Southmont - 72
2. Ellen Wetli - Benton Central - 81
3. Sydni Crane - Covington - 84
Individuals Advancing Without A Team:
1. Sydni Crane - Covington - 84
2. Carli Payne - Crawfordsville - 93
3. Joey Salts - Seeger - 94
Sectional 5. Twin Lakes - Tippecanoe Country Club
Sectionals at Twin Lakes start Monday at 9 a.m. This story will be updated once results are in.