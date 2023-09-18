 Skip to main content
Girls golf sectionals results

IHSAA logo

Photo Courtesy: IHSAA

Sectional 11. Harrison (West Lafayette) - Coyote Crossing GC 

Team Scores:

1. West Lafayette - 368

2. Harrison - 380

3. Rossville - 425

4. Lafayette Jefferson - 429

5. Clinton Central - 443

6. Lafayette Central Catholic - 450

7. Carroll - 454

8. Clinton Prairie - 455

9. McCutcheon - 459

10. Delphi - 528

Individual Scores:

1. Presley Hilleboe - West Lafayette - 80

2. Sophie Vandeveer - Harrison - 87

3. Rija Shah - West Lafayette - 89

Individuals Advancing Without A Team:

1. Katherine Graves - Lafayette Jefferson - 93

2. Addison Miller - Clinton Prairie - 98

3. Laney Johnson - Carroll - 101

Sectional 12. Western - Chippendale GC

Team Scores:

1. Maconaquah - 349

2. Western - 400

3. Eastern - 409

4. Northwestern - 412

5. Peru - 413

6. North Miami - 438

7. Lewis Cass - 445

8. Kokomo - 511 

9. Tri-Central - NTS

10. Taylor - NTS

Individual Scores:

1. Elizabeth Mercer - Western - 74

2. Piercey Dyer - Peru - 74

3. Daisy Williams - Maconaquah - 77

Individuals Advancing Without A Team:

1. Piercey Dyer - Peru - 74

2. Berkley Wray - Northwestern - 85

3. Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy - Kokomo - 98

4. Kendall Hlebasko - Lewis Cass - 98

Sectional 14. Attica - Harrison Hills GC

Team Scores:

1. Western Boone - 378

2. Benton Central - 386

3. Southmont - 386

4. Seeger - 390

5. Attica - 402

6. Crawfordsville - 432

7. North Putman - 452

8. North Montgomery - 469

9. Fountain Central - 477

10. Covington - NS

Individual Scores:

1. Addison Meadows - Southmont - 72

2. Ellen Wetli - Benton Central - 81

3. Sydni Crane - Covington - 84

Individuals Advancing Without A Team:

1. Sydni Crane - Covington - 84

2. Carli Payne - Crawfordsville - 93

3. Joey Salts - Seeger - 94

Sectional 5. Twin Lakes - Tippecanoe Country Club 

Sectionals at Twin Lakes start Monday at 9 a.m. This story will be updated once results are in.

