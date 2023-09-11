Get fired up for Lafayette's Fire Prevention Show

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One of Greater Lafayette's hottest performances will soon be lighting up an entire auditorium.
The 25th annual Fire Prevention Show features a cast of fun characters, including the much-loved Sparky the Fire Dog.
Sparky teaches all about fire safety, including the importance of smoke detectors, what to do if your clothes catch on fire, and home escape plans in the event of a fire.
Firefighters and police officers will also talk to children about fire safety in a fun and interactive way.
The show takes place at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 at Sunnyside Intermediate School, 520 N. 26th St. in Lafayette.