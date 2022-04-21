George Karlaftis welcomed into Purdue's Den of Defensive Ends

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) - Over the course of history, Purdue Football has had a storied tradition of defensive ends that has continued up to the present day. It led to the formation of The Den of Defensive Ends in 2004, which consisted of 12 Boilermakers, until now.
West Lafayette's own George Karlaftis, a 2021 First Team All-American who is projected to go in the first round of next week's NFL Draft, has been named the 13th member of The Den of Defensive Ends.
Karlaftis found out about his induction when Ryan Kerrigan (2007-10), the last Boilermaker to join The Den of Defensive Ends, surprised him on a Zoom call. What Karlaftis thought was just a conversation between two All-Americans turned into an emotional revelation that one of his dreams had become reality.
"It means a lot," said Karlaftis. "It was one of my goals coming here. Obviously, the tradition of defensive ends and defensive lineman at Purdue is elite and rivals any other college in the country. To join that fraternity is incredible and such an honor – it's special."
As the newest member of The Den, Karlaftis joins a dozen Boilermakers that have been selected over the years: Cliff Avril (2004-07), Akin Ayodele (1999-2001), Rosevelt Colvin (1995-98), Ray Edwards (2003-05), Ryan Kerrigan (2007-10), Lamar Lundy (1954-56), Rob Ninkovich (2004-05), Chike Okeafor (1994-96, 1998), Shaun Phillips (2000-03), Anthony Spencer (2003-06), Leo Sugar (1949-51) and Keena Turner (1976-79).
Playing in 27 games over his Purdue career, Karlaftis earned All-Big Ten honors following all three seasons as a Boilermaker. He was a second team honoree as a freshman and sophomore before becoming a consensus first team selection during his junior campaign, collecting All-America honors in his final season, as well.
Karlaftis is the second All-America defensive end in Purdue history, joining Kerrigan. During the 2021 season, the West Lafayette product collected First Team All-America accolades from the AFCA to go along with second team honors from a variety of outlets. Karlaftis was one of the best defensive players in the Big Ten all season long, exemplified as a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award that is given to the defensive player of the year. He was also a finalist for the Ted Hendricks Award, given to the top defensive end in college football.
Helping Purdue accumulate nine wins last year, the second-most ever in a single season, Karlaftis led the Boilermakers in tackles-for-loss (11.5), sacks (5.0), forced fumbles (3), fumble recoveries (2) and quarterback hurries (8). The Purdue defensive end was a consensus First Team All-Big Ten honoree, becoming the first Boilermaker on the defensive side of the ball to be tabbed First Team All-Big Ten in nine years. His 11.5 tackles-for-loss ranked seventh in the Big Ten, as Karlaftis recorded at least 1.0 TFL in eight of nine conference games. The junior was one of only four Big Ten defenders to force at least three fumbles throughout the 2021 campaign. Perhaps his most memorable play of his career was a 56-yard fumble return for a touchdown against Wisconsin (Oct. 23).
The tradition of The Den of Defensive Ends dates to the days of Sugar and Lundy from the late 1940s to the mid-1950s and subsequently Turner in the late 1970s, but it has flourished more recently. While Purdue's high-powered offense has made headlines under head coaches Joe Tiller and Jeff Brohm, the Boilermakers' defense made a name for itself principally for the play of its ends.
In the 1998 Alamo Bowl, Colvin and Okeafor were unstoppable, combining for six sacks of Kansas State quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Bishop. Colvin holds Purdue records for sacks in a season (15 in 1998) and a career (35).
Since 1999, 10 Boilermaker defensive ends have been selected in the National Football League Draft, including first-round picks Spencer in 2007 and Kerrigan in 2011. Karlaftis will look to make that 11 following next week's draft (April 28-30).
Eight members of The Den have gone on to be selected for the NFL Pro Bowl - Sugar, Lundy, Turner, Colvin, Phillips, Spencer, Kerrigan and Avril - while four have played for Super Bowl champions: Turner, Colvin, Avril and Ninkovich.
The term Den of Defensive Ends was coined by Purdue senior associate athletics director for communications Tom Schott in 2004.
THE DEN OF DEFENSIVE ENDS
Cliff Avril, 2004-07
Akin Ayodele, 1999-2001
Rosevelt Colvin, 1995-98
Ray Edwards, 2003-05
George Karlaftis, 2019-21
Ryan Kerrigan, 2007-10
Lamar Lundy, 1954-56
Rob Ninkovich, 2004-05
Chike Okeafor, 1994-96, 1998
Shaun Phillips, 2000-03
Anthony Spencer, 2003-06
Leo Sugar, 1949-51
Keena Turner, 1976-79