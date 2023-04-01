Gene Keady Enshrined in Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River near and downstream of Rivervale.

White River near and downstream of Edwardsport.

Wabash River.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along portions of the East
Fork White River, White River, and the Wabash River. Moderate
flooding is occurring on the White River near Petersburg and
Hazleton, and the Wabash at Mount Carmel. Flooding along some
portions of these rivers will continue for another week or more.

The East Fork White River has crested and is receding in all areas.
The original crest along the White is near Petersburg and Hazleton,
but the river is expected to rise slightly again in the coming days.
The original crest along the Wabash is near Mount Carmel, but
renewed rises are occurring at most locations along the river. The
majority of flooding will remain in the minor category. Minor
flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and
agricultural land.

Additional rainfall possible this week may prolong flooding along
the main stem rivers. Those with interests along area waterways
should monitor forecast updates for the next week or more.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 9.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 13.5 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Gene Keady Enshrined in Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

  • Updated
  • 0
Gene Keady Smiles at the Crowd

Longtime Purdue men's basketball Head Coach Gene Keady received the call to be inducted into the 2023 Naismith Hall of Fame Class.

Keady was Big Ten Coach of the Year seven times with 17 NCAA tournament appearances, including five Sweet Sixteens and two Elite Eights. Keady was also National Coach of the year six times.

Additionally, Keady is a 2013 Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.

Keady was honored at the Final Four and showed up wearing Purdue gear from head to toe.

Full list of 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees:

North American Committee — Dwayne Wade, player; Dirk Nowitzki, player; Tony Parker; player; Paul Gasol, player; Gene Bess, coach; David Hixon, coach; Gene Keady, coach; Gregg Popovich, coach.

Women’s Committee — Becky Hammon, player; Gary Blair, coach.

Direct Elect Committee

Women’s Veterans Direct Elect Committee — 1976 Women’s Olympic Basketball team.

Direct Elect Contributor Committee — Jim Valvano, contributor