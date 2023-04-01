Gene Keady Enshrined in Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Longtime Purdue men's basketball Head Coach Gene Keady received the call to be inducted into the 2023 Naismith Hall of Fame Class.
Keady was Big Ten Coach of the Year seven times with 17 NCAA tournament appearances, including five Sweet Sixteens and two Elite Eights. Keady was also National Coach of the year six times.
Additionally, Keady is a 2013 Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.
Keady was honored at the Final Four and showed up wearing Purdue gear from head to toe.
Full list of 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees:
North American Committee — Dwayne Wade, player; Dirk Nowitzki, player; Tony Parker; player; Paul Gasol, player; Gene Bess, coach; David Hixon, coach; Gene Keady, coach; Gregg Popovich, coach.
Women’s Committee — Becky Hammon, player; Gary Blair, coach.
Direct Elect Committee
Women’s Veterans Direct Elect Committee — 1976 Women’s Olympic Basketball team.
Direct Elect Contributor Committee — Jim Valvano, contributor