Gas stove controversy recent topic of Consumer Product Safety Commission

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Gas stoves have been a topic of conversation recently. The head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission told Bloomberg News the agency is considering a ban on gas stoves.
The agency is citing evidence saying they're a risk to human health.
In addition to climate change concerns, a December study found gas stoves are linked to 13 percent of child asthma cases.
The American Gas Association said efforts to ban gas stoves should "raise alarm bells for the 187 million Americans who depend" on them.
Brandon Boor, Associate Professor of Civil Engineering at Purdue University, explains how proper ventilation can help keep kitchen air clean.
"So I think we do need to pay attention improved ventilation in the home environment, especially in the kitchen, I think this would help quite a bit in reducing exposures to pollution generated during the cooking process and during household activities," said Boor.
Already more than 20 states and dozens of U-S cities have banned gas stoves at the local level.