Gas leak near 18th and Union causes evacuation and road closure

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police and crews have closed and evacuated the area of 18th and Union Streets due to a large gas leak. North 18th Street is closed from Elmwood to Union Street.
According to Lafayette Police, evacuees can find shelter and aid at the North End Community Center, located at 2000 Elmwood Avenue.
Lafayette Fire Department, Tippecanoe Emergency Management Agency, and Center Point Energy crews will be on scene for several hours. Earlier on Tuesday crews closed the intersection and diverted traffic.
