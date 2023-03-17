Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh coming to West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new Mediterranean restaurant is coming to the Chauncey Village area.
Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is planned for the now-closed Backroads BBQ at 316 West State St. in West Lafayette, according to West Lafayette building permits.
Franchise owner Lori Meyer opened her first location last year in Zionsville.
She wanted to expand to West Lafayette because her husband is a Purdue University graduate.
She says the chain's healthy options and large portions resonate with college students.
"We're fast casual and it's really make-your-own," she says. "We have a variety of different ways you can order your food. It can be in a stuffed pita, it can be in a rice bowl, which is a really popular option; we do salads and we do plates, or we do wraps.
"You build it as you want it," she adds. "You choose your protein you want to add to that. We've got ... 20-something-ish toppings and sauces. All of those toppings and sauces are made in house. We make our sauces from scratch."
Meyer says construction will start this spring and could finish this summer.
Garbanzo has dozens of locations across the U.S. and two near Indianapolis.