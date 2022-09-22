Fugitive Search: Kenneth Joseph Streible

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — In this week's fugitive search, officers are looking for Kenneth Joseph Streible.
He is wanted on a warrant out of Tippecanoe County for the following:
- Causing serious bodily injury when operating while intoxicated
- Causing serious bodily injury when operating with an ACE of .08
- Causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance
- Possession of paraphernalia.
Anyone with information about Streible's whereabouts is asked to call Lafayette Police or the anonymous We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.