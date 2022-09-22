 Skip to main content
Fugitive Search: Kenneth Joseph Streible

Kenneth Joseph Streible

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — In this week's fugitive search, officers are looking for Kenneth Joseph Streible.

He is wanted on a warrant out of Tippecanoe County for the following:

  • Causing serious bodily injury when operating while intoxicated
  • Causing serious bodily injury when operating with an ACE of .08
  • Causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance 
  • Possession of paraphernalia.

Anyone with information about Streible's whereabouts is asked to call Lafayette Police or the anonymous We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

