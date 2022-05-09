Fugitive inmate captured after manhunt, ex-jail officer dead

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Riverton. Wabash River at Covington. Wabash River at Lafayette. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River at Terre Haute. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. Wabash River at Montezuma. .Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for some sites. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High water affects river cabins near North 9th Street. Low county roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 13.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Monday was 14.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 7.5 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&