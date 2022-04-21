From teacher to student: Lafayette online English teacher supports student in Ukraine

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - It's an unlikely occurrence when your teacher becomes your student, but that's exactly what happened when a local Lafayette teacher and English language student from Ukraine met on an online teaching platform last year.
When Shelley Buettner was studying for her TESOL certificate at Johnson University in Knoxville, Tennessee, she always dreamed she would be traveling the world after graduation.
"I'd always hoped to be able to travel overseas, possibly live overseas and teach, but different things happen in life, and so when the Internet became a thing, I was able to start teaching English online and literally travel around the world every day," said Buettner.
She did in fact, teach student from all around the world. From her home office in Lafayette, Shelley amassed over four thousand students over the course of six years, from all parts of the globe. These countries included South Korea, Germany, Kuwait, China, and Ukraine, where English language student Yana Khodun was looking to improve her pronunciation skills for work.
"There is always something to learn and catch up because language is always changing like our society," said Khodun.
Over the course of a year, Shelley noticed Yana's English become stronger and stronger.
Then in February of 2022 Shelley noticed that Yana stopped booking lessons on their learning platform, Preply. Hearing the news about Ukraine in war-conditions, Shelley became concerned.
"Of course I had looked at her Instagram to see where she was and was trying to follow her and see what was going on in her life and her family and everything and I just felt like I needed to reach out to her so I reached out to her and messaged her and we were able to reconnect," said Buettner.
Shelley was relieved that Yana was safe as she was living in Kyiv, one of the highest affected areas of the war. However, Yana did share some bad news: she was recently laid off by her company.
"She just said that jobs are very limited and I said, 'Well, why don't you reach out to to Preply?' and I said, 'I think you could be an English teacher on Preply.' And she said, 'Well, I'll think about that.' And then a few days later, she messaged me that she had gone through with that process. And I said, 'All right, Sign me up. I'll be your first student,' said Buettner
During the lesson, Shelley was able to learn about Ukraine and listen to Yana's personal experiences living there.
"It was so touching. We cope with our daily struggle easier due to this assistance of other people and just some words of support and just simple human things, like we feel it, and it gives us the energy to get through this tough period in our life," said Khodun.
Shelley feels content that she is able to do her part in supporting someone living in Ukraine during this difficult time. From this experience, she learned something else new: you never know when the teacher will become the student.
Yana teaches English, Ukrainian, and French, but is open to speaking to more people about her experience in Ukraine as well. To book a lesson with Yana and support other Ukrainian teachers like her, click HERE.