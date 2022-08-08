Friendly Market opens downtown Lafayette convenience store

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new convenience store opened its doors Monday at 400 Main Street.
Friendly Market's downtown location, near the courthouse square at the corner of Fourth and Main streets, is in a historic building that used to house a bank.
The store is similar to other Friendly Markets but with some downtown flair, like a lounge area with free Wi-Fi.
Customers will find many of the same products, like drinks and snacks, that they'd expect at convenience stores.
But Friendly Market Secretary Mindy Metzinger says the shop fills a big need for people living and working downtown.
Also available are staples like milk, bread and eggs, and quick meals for workers on their lunch breaks.
"There's a lot of restaurants , there's a lot of bars, there's a lot of employees down here, state workers," Metzinger says. "We'd like to bring them in so they have a variety instead of just a fast food restaurant. We want the convenience of chips, snacks, breakfast items, healthy thoughts and drinks to keep them hydrated all day in the office."
As News 18 reported, two other grocery stores opened recently in downtown Lafayette: Bistro Market & Deli on Fifth Street and the Rose Market on Main Street.
Friendly Market's downtown location is open every day from 6 a-m to 11 p-m.