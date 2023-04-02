Friday's storms leave trail of damage

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana
and Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along portions of the East
Fork White River, White River, and the Wabash River. Moderate
flooding is occurring on the Wabash at Mount Carmel. Flooding along
the lowest reaches of the Wabash and White Rivers will continue for
another week or more.

The East Fork White River has crested and is receding in all areas.
Slight renewed rises are occurring on the lower White River but will
crest early this week well below recent flood levels. The original
crest along the Wabash is near Mount Carmel, but renewed rises are
occurring at some locations along the river. The majority of
flooding will remain in the minor category. Minor flooding primarily
impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

Additional rainfall possible this week may prolong flooding along
the main stem rivers. Those with interests along area waterways
should monitor forecast updates for the next week or more.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 13.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EDT Sunday was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.6
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Friday's storms leave trail of damage

  • 0

Several residents in Clinton, Benton, and White Counties woke up to property damage and no power on Saturday.

WOLCOTT, FRANKFORT, OXFORD, Ind. (WLFI) — Severe weather left a trail of damage across the WLFI viewing area Friday night. 

In Frankfort, residents woke up Saturday to downed trees and powerlines. Several trees came to rest in roadways, making travel more difficult in some areas.

A barn in Oxford was lifted off of its foundation and came to rest in the neighboring field. 

Down the road from that barn, power poles were broken and uprooted, preventing traffic from moving on E 500 S.

White County had widespread damage around the town of Wolcott. Several farming structures were destroyed.

One property just south of Wolcott had building material scattered throughout the yard and in trees. It appeared that a garage-like structure had been completely destroyed.

About a mile to the north another standalone garage was a total loss. 

Throughout the county, pieces of metal and wood from homes, businesses, and farming structures littered fields for miles.

In Remington, the Case IH farm equipment building sustained visible damage. Large pieces of the metal roof rested at the foot of the building and in the surrounding fields. Insulation from the structure covered the property’s grass and the neighboring farmland.

As of Sunday afternoon, crews are still working to restore power to all of the affected areas. 

According to Benton County Emergency Management, the number of people without power is 100 or less in that county.

In Clinton County crews are still working to restore power to rural areas as well.

 

Tags

Recommended for you