Friday's storms leave trail of damage

WOLCOTT, FRANKFORT, OXFORD, Ind. (WLFI) — Severe weather left a trail of damage across the WLFI viewing area Friday night.
In Frankfort, residents woke up Saturday to downed trees and powerlines. Several trees came to rest in roadways, making travel more difficult in some areas.
A barn in Oxford was lifted off of its foundation and came to rest in the neighboring field.
Down the road from that barn, power poles were broken and uprooted, preventing traffic from moving on E 500 S.
White County had widespread damage around the town of Wolcott. Several farming structures were destroyed.
One property just south of Wolcott had building material scattered throughout the yard and in trees. It appeared that a garage-like structure had been completely destroyed.
About a mile to the north another standalone garage was a total loss.
Throughout the county, pieces of metal and wood from homes, businesses, and farming structures littered fields for miles.
In Remington, the Case IH farm equipment building sustained visible damage. Large pieces of the metal roof rested at the foot of the building and in the surrounding fields. Insulation from the structure covered the property’s grass and the neighboring farmland.
As of Sunday afternoon, crews are still working to restore power to all of the affected areas.
According to Benton County Emergency Management, the number of people without power is 100 or less in that county.
In Clinton County crews are still working to restore power to rural areas as well.