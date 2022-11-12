Friday Night Frenzy show and bonus video for Nov 11

...Light Snow Accumulations Possible Saturday Morning...
A quick moving system will track through the Ohio Valley early
Saturday spreading light precipitation across Central Indiana.
With colder air expanding into the region, most if not all of the
precipitation will fall as snow.
Snow accumulations will be light, ranging from a dusting to up to
an inch... with the highest amounts expected across South Central
and Southern Indiana. Most snow accumulation will be on elevated
surfaces and grassy areas, but some slick spots are likely to
develop on bridges and overpasses Saturday morning.
