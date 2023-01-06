 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

  • 0
Friday Night Frenzy scores for January 7

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school basketball games in the Greater Lafayette area on January 6:

Carroll def. Delphi 66-36.

LCC def. McCutcheon, 64-54.

Western def. West Lafayette, 61-54.

Bethesda Christian def. Faith Christian, 59-43.

North Vermillion def. Attica, 65-23.

Lebanon def. Frankfort, 57-46.

Northwestern def. Hamilton Heights, 57-43.

Taylor def. Rossville, 50-48.

Kokomo def. Logansport, 61-47.

Muncie Central def. Lafayette Jeff, 51-36.

Frontier def. Pioneer, 46-33.

Benton Central def. Twin Lakes, 69-47.

Tags

Recommended for you