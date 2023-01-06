Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school basketball games in the Greater Lafayette area on January 6:
Carroll def. Delphi 66-36.
LCC def. McCutcheon, 64-54.
Western def. West Lafayette, 61-54.
Bethesda Christian def. Faith Christian, 59-43.
North Vermillion def. Attica, 65-23.
Lebanon def. Frankfort, 57-46.
Northwestern def. Hamilton Heights, 57-43.
Taylor def. Rossville, 50-48.
Kokomo def. Logansport, 61-47.
Muncie Central def. Lafayette Jeff, 51-36.
Frontier def. Pioneer, 46-33.
Benton Central def. Twin Lakes, 69-47.