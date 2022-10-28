 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

  • 0
scores feb 18

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on October 28:

Lafayette Jeff def. Lake Central, 34-28.

Plainfield def. Harrison, 35-28.

Decatur Central def. McCutcheon, 31-13.

Rochester def. Benton Central, 50-26.

Carroll def. Tri-Central, 35-7.

Northridge def. Logansport, 34-24.

West Lafayette def. Calumet, 52-12.

Kokomo def. Western, 28-8.

Guerin Catholic def. Tippecanoe Valley, 34-14.

Bluffton def. Tipton, 29-18.

North Judson def. Triton, 25-6.

West Central def. Taylor, 40-0.

Westfield def. Carmel, 28-9.

LCC def. Lewis Cass, 48-27.