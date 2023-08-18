Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on August 18:
Cathedral def. Lafayette Jeff, 55-14.
Guerin def. McCutcheon, 18-10.
Frankfort def. Clinton Central, 44-20.
Benton Central def. Delphi, 21-12.
Harrison def. West Lafayette, 42-6.
LCC def. Seeger, 35-8.
Twin Lakes def. Northwestern, 37-14.
Clinton Prairie def. Frontier, 48-18.
Finneytown def. Attica, 28-0.
Carroll def. North Newton, 59-0.
Rensselaer def. Kankakee Valley, 28-27.
Pioneer def. Lewis Cass, 29-22.
Covington def. Tri-County, 34-14.
Peru def. Logansport, 42-28.
West Central def. Caston, 24-12.