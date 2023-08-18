 Skip to main content
Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on August 18:

Cathedral def. Lafayette Jeff, 55-14.

Guerin def. McCutcheon, 18-10.

Frankfort def. Clinton Central, 44-20.

Benton Central def. Delphi, 21-12.

Harrison def. West Lafayette, 42-6.

LCC def. Seeger, 35-8.

Twin Lakes def. Northwestern, 37-14.

Clinton Prairie def. Frontier, 48-18.

Finneytown def. Attica, 28-0.

Carroll def. North Newton, 59-0.

Rensselaer def. Kankakee Valley, 28-27.

Pioneer def. Lewis Cass, 29-22.

Covington def. Tri-County, 34-14.

Peru def. Logansport, 42-28.

West Central def. Caston, 24-12.

