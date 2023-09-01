Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on September 1:
Tri-West def. Frankfort, 56-0.
Harrison def. Marion, 35-7.
Clinton Prairie def. Clinton Central, 46-7.
Lafayette Jeff def. Arsenal Tech, 50-12.
Eastern def. Delphi, 48-7.
Carroll def. Taylor, 62-7.
Hamilton Heights def. Central Catholic, 15-0.
McCutcheon def. Muncie Central, 34-7.
North White def. Winamac, 36-14.
Tippecanoe Valley def. Twin Lakes, 35-7.
West Lafayette def. Tipton, 39-0.