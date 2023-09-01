 Skip to main content
Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on September 1:

Tri-West def. Frankfort, 56-0.

Harrison def. Marion, 35-7.

Clinton Prairie def. Clinton Central, 46-7.

Lafayette Jeff def. Arsenal Tech, 50-12.

Eastern def. Delphi, 48-7.

Carroll def. Taylor, 62-7.

Hamilton Heights def. Central Catholic, 15-0.

McCutcheon def. Muncie Central, 34-7.

North White def. Winamac, 36-14.

Tippecanoe Valley def. Twin Lakes, 35-7.

West Lafayette def. Tipton, 39-0.

