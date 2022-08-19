 Skip to main content
Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

Friday Night Frenzy Scores 1-28
By: Brianna Shackelford

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on August 19:

West Lafayette def. Harrison, 27-14.

 

Benton Central def. Delphi, 20-14.

 

Frankfort def. Clinton Central, 20-16. 

 

Cathedral def. Lafayette Jeff, 43-12.

 

Northwestern def. Twin Lakes, 33-7.

 

Carroll def. Tri-County, 51-0.

 

Guerin Catholic def. McCutcheon, 45-21.

 

Central Catholic def. Seeger, 45-21.

 

Clinton Prairie def. Wes Del, 46-6.

 

Crawfordsville def. Attica, 53-0.

 

Logansport def. Peru, 44-0.

 

North White def. Taylor, 34-30. 

 

Franklin def. Danville, 42-14.

 

South Newton def. North Newton, 22-16. 

 

Tri-West def. Western, 20-14.

 

Rensselaer Central def. Kankakee Valley, 19-0.

 

