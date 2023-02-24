Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school basketball games in the Greater Lafayette area on February 24:
Harrison def. Lebanon, 51-48.
Benton Central def. Logansport, 61-48.
Frankfort def. Delphi, 61-56.
Clinton Prairie def. North Newton, 49-43.
Lewis Cass def. Central Catholic, 44-34.
West Lafayette def. Rossville, 66-46.
Tri-County def. Pioneer, 61-47.
Clinton Central def. Frontier, 72-69.
Carroll def. Eastern, 67-39.
Lake Central def. McCutcheon, 75-46.
Rensselaer Central def. Winamac, 68-40.
Seeger def. North Vermillion, 65-46.