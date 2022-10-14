Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on October 14:
McCutcheon def. Marion, 37-0.
West Central def. North White, 24-14.
Crawfordsville def. Frankfort, 25-7.
Lafayette Jeff def. Kokomo, 32-30.
Harrison def. Richmond, 42-8.
Sheridan def. Carroll, 19-18.
Tipton def. Benton Central, 40-0.
Hamilton Heights def. Central Catholic, 41-21.
West Lafayette def. Western, 43-6.
Tri-Central def. Clinton Central, 41-0.
Eastern def. Clinton Prairie, 47-24.
Delphi def. Taylor, 49-14.
Seeger def. North Vermillion, 33-18.