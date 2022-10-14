 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

  • 0
Friday Night Frenzy Scores 1-28

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on October 14:

McCutcheon def. Marion, 37-0.

West Central def. North White, 24-14.

Crawfordsville def. Frankfort, 25-7.

Lafayette Jeff def. Kokomo, 32-30.

Harrison def. Richmond, 42-8.

Sheridan def. Carroll, 19-18.

Tipton def. Benton Central, 40-0.

Hamilton Heights def. Central Catholic, 41-21.

West Lafayette def. Western, 43-6.

Tri-Central def. Clinton Central, 41-0.

Eastern def. Clinton Prairie, 47-24.

Delphi def. Taylor, 49-14.

Seeger def. North Vermillion, 33-18.

Tags

Recommended for you