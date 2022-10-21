Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on October 21:
Benton Central def. Delphi, 34-7.
West Lafayette def. Twin Lakes, 50-7.
Carroll def. North White, 49-16.
LCC def. Winamac, 52-8.
Kokomo def. Frankfort, 70-6.
Park Tudor def. Clinton Prairie, 36-30.
Logansport def. Wawasee, 35-14.
Hanover Central def. Rensselaer Central, 38-10.
Rochester def. Seeger, 40-12.
Culver def. North Newton, 50-8.
North Judson def. South Newton, 74-6.
Fountain Central def. Attica, 47-6.
Taylor def. Frontier, 26-20.
West Central def. Caston, 28-6.
Tri-Central def. Tri-County, 51-7.
Speedway def. North Montgomery, 40-36.