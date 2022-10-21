 Skip to main content
Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on October 21:

Benton Central def. Delphi, 34-7.

West Lafayette def. Twin Lakes, 50-7.

Carroll def. North White, 49-16.

LCC def. Winamac, 52-8.

Kokomo def. Frankfort, 70-6.

Park Tudor def. Clinton Prairie, 36-30.

Logansport def. Wawasee, 35-14.

Hanover Central def. Rensselaer Central, 38-10.

Rochester def. Seeger, 40-12.

Culver def. North Newton, 50-8.

North Judson def. South Newton, 74-6.

Fountain Central def. Attica, 47-6.

Taylor def. Frontier, 26-20.

West Central def. Caston, 28-6.

Tri-Central def. Tri-County, 51-7.

Speedway def. North Montgomery, 40-36.

