 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

  • 0
Friday Night Frenzy Scores 1-28

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on August 25:

North White def. Frontier, 44-14.

West Lafayette def. McCutcheon, 31-17.

Carroll def. Riverton Parke, 62-0.

South Bend Adams def. Logansport, 23-22.

Twin Lakes def. Delphi, 28-7.

Clinton Prairie def. Frankfort, 39-8.

Michigan City def. Jeff, 36-30.

Seeger def. Benton Central, 49-28.

Tri-County def. Attica, 46-22.

Plainfield def. Harrison, 15-14.

Guerin Catholic def. Central Catholic, 27-3.

Northwestern def. Eastern, 60-31.

Rensselaer Central def. North Newton, 53-0.

Purdue Volleyball def. Duke, 3-1.

Tags

Recommended for you