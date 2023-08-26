Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on August 25:
North White def. Frontier, 44-14.
West Lafayette def. McCutcheon, 31-17.
Carroll def. Riverton Parke, 62-0.
South Bend Adams def. Logansport, 23-22.
Twin Lakes def. Delphi, 28-7.
Clinton Prairie def. Frankfort, 39-8.
Michigan City def. Jeff, 36-30.
Seeger def. Benton Central, 49-28.
Tri-County def. Attica, 46-22.
Plainfield def. Harrison, 15-14.
Guerin Catholic def. Central Catholic, 27-3.
Northwestern def. Eastern, 60-31.
Rensselaer Central def. North Newton, 53-0.
Purdue Volleyball def. Duke, 3-1.