Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

Friday Night Frenzy Scores 1-28

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on September 15:

Lafayette Jeff def. Muncie Central, 41-0.

West Lafayette def. Rensselaer Central, 40-6.

Frontier def. Irvington Prep, 67-8.

Tri-County def. South Newton, 34-18.

Central Catholic, def. Tipton, 49-7.

Delphi def. Tri-Central, 42-7.

Lebanon def. Frankfort, 42-6.

McCutcheon def. Logansport, 42-10.

Carroll def. Eastern, 47-7.

Fountain Central def.  Attica, 64-12.

Harrison def. Anderson, 57-7.

Clinton Central def. Taylor, 28-12.

North White def. Wes-Del, 58-26.

USC def. Purdue, 3-1.

GOLF SECTIONALS:

West Lafayette won shooting 368 on the day.

Harrison placed second scoring 380

Rossville came in third scoring 425. 

All advance to regionals.

Individuals advancing:

Lafayette Jeff - Katherine Graves 

Clinton Prairie - Addison Miller 

Carroll - Laney Johnson

