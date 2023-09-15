Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on September 15:
Lafayette Jeff def. Muncie Central, 41-0.
West Lafayette def. Rensselaer Central, 40-6.
Frontier def. Irvington Prep, 67-8.
Tri-County def. South Newton, 34-18.
Central Catholic, def. Tipton, 49-7.
Delphi def. Tri-Central, 42-7.
Lebanon def. Frankfort, 42-6.
McCutcheon def. Logansport, 42-10.
Carroll def. Eastern, 47-7.
Fountain Central def. Attica, 64-12.
Harrison def. Anderson, 57-7.
Clinton Central def. Taylor, 28-12.
North White def. Wes-Del, 58-26.
USC def. Purdue, 3-1.
GOLF SECTIONALS:
West Lafayette won shooting 368 on the day.
Harrison placed second scoring 380
Rossville came in third scoring 425.
All advance to regionals.
Individuals advancing:
Lafayette Jeff - Katherine Graves
Clinton Prairie - Addison Miller
Carroll - Laney Johnson