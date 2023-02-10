Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school basketball games in the Greater Lafayette area on February 10:
West Lafayette def. Central Catholic, 54-49.
Marion def. McCutcheon, 91-81.
Benton Central def. Tri-County, 49-40.
Muncie Central def. Harrison, 44-42.
Faith Christian def. Clinton Central, 78-62.
Northwestern def. Twin Lakes, 57-30.
Delphi def. Rossville, 53-45.
Anderson def. Logansport, 64-44.
North Judson def. Caston, 65-39.
Lafayette Jeff def. Arsenal Tech, 67-52.
Culver def. Pioneer, 53-37.
North Newton def. Frontier, 42-39.
Lewis Cass def. Western, 56-45.
Frankfort def. North Montgomery, 49-35.
Carroll def. Sheridan, 74-41.