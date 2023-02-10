Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

 Skip to main content
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school basketball games in the Greater Lafayette area on February 10:

West Lafayette def. Central Catholic, 54-49.

Marion def. McCutcheon, 91-81.

Benton Central def. Tri-County, 49-40.

Muncie Central def. Harrison, 44-42.

Faith Christian def. Clinton Central, 78-62.

Northwestern def. Twin Lakes, 57-30.

Delphi def. Rossville, 53-45.

Anderson def. Logansport, 64-44.

North Judson def. Caston, 65-39.

Lafayette Jeff def. Arsenal Tech, 67-52.

Culver def. Pioneer, 53-37.

North Newton def. Frontier, 42-39.

Lewis Cass def. Western, 56-45.

Frankfort def. North Montgomery, 49-35.

Carroll def. Sheridan, 74-41.

 

