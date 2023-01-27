Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school basketball games in the Greater Lafayette area on January 27:
Kokomo def. Lafayette Jeff, 49-43.
Guerin Catholic def. Central Catholic, 60-54.
Harrison def. Richmond, 55-42.
Crawfordsville def. Frankfort, 58-40.
Rossville def. Eastern, 48-47.
Rensselaer Central def. North Newton, 44-42.
Maconaquah def. Lewis Cass, 74-69.
Danville def. Tri-West, 72-57.
Delphi def. Tri-Central, 64-57.
Fountain Central def. Faith Christian, 62-36.
Marion def. Logansport, 83-43.
Anderson def. McCutcheon, 78-34.