Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

Friday Night Frenzy scores for January 7

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school basketball games in the Greater Lafayette area on January 27:

Kokomo def. Lafayette Jeff, 49-43.

Guerin Catholic def. Central Catholic, 60-54.

Harrison def. Richmond, 55-42.

Crawfordsville def. Frankfort, 58-40.

Rossville def. Eastern, 48-47.

Rensselaer Central def. North Newton, 44-42.

Maconaquah def. Lewis Cass, 74-69.

Danville def. Tri-West, 72-57.

Delphi def. Tri-Central, 64-57.

Fountain Central def. Faith Christian, 62-36.

Marion def. Logansport, 83-43.

Anderson def. McCutcheon, 78-34.

