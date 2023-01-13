 Skip to main content
Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

Friday Night Frenzy scores for January 7

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school basketball games in the Greater Lafayette area on January 13:

Clinton Prairie def. Carroll, 72-66.

Eastern def. Delphi, 4`-32.

Frankfort def. Western Boone, 54-44.

Kokomo def. Harrison, 74-53.

Twin Lakes def. Kankakee Valley, 65-57.

Lewis Cass def. Pioneer, 56-42.

Rensselaer Central def. West Lafayette, 46-43.

Rossville def. Tri-Central, 65-60.

Taylor def. Clinton Central, 65-32.

Tipton def. Northwestern, 54-46.

Frontier def. North White, 65-31.

Anderson def. Lafayette Jeff, 73-63.

North Newton def. Faith Christian 43-36.

Benton Central def. LCC, 41-39.

Logansport def. McCutcheon, 62-56.

