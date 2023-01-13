Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school basketball games in the Greater Lafayette area on January 13:
Clinton Prairie def. Carroll, 72-66.
Eastern def. Delphi, 4`-32.
Frankfort def. Western Boone, 54-44.
Kokomo def. Harrison, 74-53.
Twin Lakes def. Kankakee Valley, 65-57.
Lewis Cass def. Pioneer, 56-42.
Rensselaer Central def. West Lafayette, 46-43.
Rossville def. Tri-Central, 65-60.
Taylor def. Clinton Central, 65-32.
Tipton def. Northwestern, 54-46.
Frontier def. North White, 65-31.
Anderson def. Lafayette Jeff, 73-63.
North Newton def. Faith Christian 43-36.
Benton Central def. LCC, 41-39.
Logansport def. McCutcheon, 62-56.