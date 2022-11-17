TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The holiday season is upon us, and with that comes the risk of injuries.
This Friday is National Injury Prevention Day. Injuries and violence are the leading causes of death among people ages 1 to 44. That doesn't just apply to Indiana, but across the entire U.S.
Several items such as button batteries, medications, glass ornaments, and Christmas lights can all be very dangerous to children at home.
Nick Hogan is the Injury Prevention Coordinator for Riley Outpatient Center at IU Health. He says parents should always keep a close eye on what their child is doing.
"There's going to be a lot families coming in and out for the holidays, for dinners, so you just want to make sure that you're keeping an eye on where your kids are at," Hogan said. "Some of the dangers that are coming into the houses, medications and purses and things, kids can easily get a hold of. Also, with all the cooking going on, you've got to watch out for burns and for the little hands that are reaching up over tables that they can't see and pulling things down."
Hogan also says that medications can often be confused for candy.
He emphasizes the importance of child-safe caps.