French Heritage Society holds second annual conference

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Francophiles have a greater appreciation of Fort Ouiatenon after touring the site earlier on Friday.
The French Heritage Society held its second annual conference in Lafayette on Thursday. On Friday, they got a first-hand look at the Ouiatenon Preserve and National Historic Landmark in Tippecanoe County.
Lisa Kahn is director of the French Heritage Corridor Initiative. She said that Friday's tour is meant to boost interest in the Fort and the area's French heritage.
"I want to entice people, it's only a two and a half, easy two and a half, hour drive from Chicago," Kahn said. "I want more and more people to understand what's really accessible to them that they may not be aware of. So, this is all about raising awareness."
The Ouiatenon Preserve gained National Historic Landmark status last year.