Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville
Legacy Power Plant Site, Covington, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall had lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next
weekend for some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:30 PM EDT Saturday was 15.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Freight train cars derail in NE Indiana, spill soybean meal

  • Updated
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Nine freight train cars derailed in northeastern Indiana, leaving behind a powder-like mess of soybean meal after two of the cars spilled their loads, officials said.

The cars derailed about noon Friday on a Norfolk Southern line in Allen County just southwest of Fort Wayne, said Fire Chief Don Patnoude of the Southwest Allen County Fire District.

People at a nearby school heard the derailment and called 911, he told The Journal Gazette.

Of the nine cars that derailed on the train, which was 11,000 feet (3353 meters) in length, two were carrying soybean meal that spilled and had to be cleaned up, Patnoude said.

“It’s almost like a powder," he said.

Patnoude said none of the train's tanker cars were compromised and nothing toxic spilled in the derailment, which occurred on tracks near a General Motors plant.

He said local officials don’t know what caused the derailment, and the train’s conductor told them he also didn’t know.

Norfolk Southern spokesman Connor Spielmaker said Friday evening that the company had crews on site and contractors en route to right the cars. He said the company expected to complete that work by Saturday afternoon.

