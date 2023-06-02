Free Summer Concerts Every Friday At Purdue Memorial Union

West Lafayette, Ind. (WLFI)-- Friday June 2nd Purdue kicked off its annual summer concert series.
Every Friday June 2nd-July 28th a different musician will be performing on the East Terrace of the PMU.
The Grace Scott band were first on the schedule for the summer of concerts.
The Northwest Indiana band Performed a mix of classic rock and country covers, plus original songs.
Lead singer of the band Grace Scott is an alum of Purdue University.
“I’m a Purdue alum so it just means the world to get the chance to come back on campus. We’ve played at some football games in the fall and I’m just so grateful to the university for these opportunities and just to kick off summer. That's such an honor and it’s going to be a great summer of music here at the Purdue Memorial union,” Scott said.
The first concert of the season was a full house despite the heat.
One West Lafayette resident, Kate Zipay, works at the university and says the concert series will be an ideal way for her family to spend their Friday nights this summer.
“I already text friends that this should just be our go to Friday afternoon or evening. Especially with the kids. They can run around on campus, we brought sidewalk chalk and bubbles and we are just going to make it a Friday routine,” Zipay said.
The concerts run from 6 pm to 8 pm on the Terrace.
Michael Kelsey is the next musician set to perform on June 9th. For a complete schedule of upcoming performances click ‘here’.