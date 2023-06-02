 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday
June 3 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Monroe, Randolph,
Shelby, Tippecanoe and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Free Summer Concerts Every Friday At Purdue Memorial Union

Free Summer Concerts Every Friday At Purdue Memorial Union

The Grace Scott Band kicking of the summer concert series. 

West Lafayette, Ind. (WLFI)-- Friday June 2nd Purdue kicked off its annual summer concert series. 

Every Friday June 2nd-July 28th a different musician will be performing on the East Terrace of the PMU. 

The Grace Scott band were first on the schedule for the summer of concerts. 

The Northwest Indiana band Performed a mix of classic rock and country covers, plus original songs.  

Lead singer of the band Grace Scott is an alum of Purdue University. 

“I’m a Purdue alum so it just means the world to get the chance to come back on campus. We’ve played at some football games in the fall and I’m just so grateful to the university for these opportunities and just to kick off summer. That's such an honor and it’s going to be a great summer of music here at the Purdue Memorial union,” Scott said. 

The first concert of the season was a full house despite the heat.

 One West Lafayette resident, Kate Zipay, works at the university and says the concert series will be an ideal way for her family to spend their Friday nights this summer. 

“I already text friends that this should just be our go to Friday afternoon or evening.  Especially with the kids. They can run around on campus, we brought sidewalk chalk and bubbles and we are just going to make it a Friday routine,” Zipay said. 

The concerts run from 6 pm to 8 pm on the Terrace. 

Michael Kelsey is the next musician set to perform on June 9th. For a complete schedule of upcoming performances click ‘here’.

 

