Free school meal program ends; some corporations increasing prices

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – Inflation continues to create financial challenges for people and businesses. School corporations are no exception to the effects of higher prices. It comes at a difficult time as administrators are trying to remind parents that school meals are no longer free for all students.
All three public school districts in Greater Lafayette say they're keeping meal prices as low as possible in the face of rising food prices on their end. For the last two school years, meals have been free for all students thanks to a federal waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Tippecanoe School Corporation superintendent Scott Hanback told News 18 the challenge now is ensuring eligible families fill out an application for free or reduced meals as was necessary prior to the federal waiver. Hanback said 30-35% of TSC students have qualified for some form of financial assistance for meals in the past.
West Lafayette Community School Corporation superintendent Shawn Greiner said that 15-18% of students have qualified for free or reduced lunches in previous years.
Greiner said his district is adjusting meal prices due to inflation.
"Prices are up, and we've raised our lunch prices 5-9%,” Greiner said. “At the intermediate and elementary level, our lunch prices are $3.00. At the high school level, we are $3.25."
Lafayette School Corporation superintendent Les Huddle says despite rising costs, LSC will not adjust its meal prices for now.
"When you go to the grocery store, the prices seem to be a little higher now,” Huddle said. “That's the same way with us. Our products... the prices have increased. Again, at least through the first semester, we're going to keep our fees at the same level they have been for the past couple of years."
Huddle says although meals are no longer free for everyone, no student will go without breakfast or lunch if they are unable to pay at any point.