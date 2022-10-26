Free Halloween Bash Back at Alexander on Oct. 27

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS)– Purdue baseball is inviting fans of all ages to Alexander Field for the program's annual Halloween Bash on Thursday, Oct. 27, an event that will feature trick-or-treating on the field following the team's costume scrimmage.
The free event begins with player introductions at 6 p.m. The Boilermakers will be wearing costumes and fans planning to attend are also encouraged to arrive dressed in Halloween costumes. The Halloween Bash at Alexander debuted in 2019 and returned from a one-year hiatus last year.
As was the case last year, the Thursday, Oct. 27 event date is subject to change in an effort to maximize the best weather conditions. Last year's event was moved from Thursday to Wednesday to take advantage of a dry, 60-degree evening.
The event will begin with a two-inning costume scrimmage, after which children will be able to take the field for trick-or-treating, receiving candy from the players. There will be a beverage truck in the Alexander Field parking lot selling coffee and hot chocolate. Fans in attendance can claim a voucher redeemable for one free ticket to any regular-season home game during the 2023 season. Purdue has five home weekends and 23 total home dates on its 2023 schedule.
The Boilermakers are also making plans to host their First Pitch Dinner in Holloway and popular Preseason Fan Fest inside Mollenkopf in February.
The remainder of the fall ball schedule at Alexander Field features an exhibition game on Saturday, Oct. 8 vs. Dayton as well as the three-game Black & Gold Series, set for Oct. 20 to 22. All fall ball events feature free admission.
HALLOWEEN BASH AT ALEXANDER – FULL DETAILS
• Thursday, October 27 at 6 p.m.
• Alexander Field
• All Ages
• Free Admission
• Fans are encouraged to wear costumes
• 2-Inning costume scrimmage followed by Trick-or-Treating on the field
• All fans receive a voucher redeemable for one free ticket to any regular-season home game in 2023
• Hot chocolate & coffee for sale in the Alexander Field parking lot