Franklin attorney to represent Richard Allen

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An attorney from Franklin, Ind. is now representing the Delphi double homicide suspect.
Richard Allen asked for a court-appointed attorney last week, telling the judge that he had "no idea how expensive" an attorney would be. On Monday, Allen added an attorney, identified in court records as Andrew Joseph Baldwin, of Baldwin Perry and Kamish, of Franklin.
Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull has already started working on the case. She was appointed to it after Carroll Circuit Judge Benjamin Diener recused himself.
Earlier on Monday, the Court Executive for Allen Superior Court said that Judge Gull will stick with the original November 22 date for a hearing on whether records in the case should remain sealed.
Allen faces two counts of murder in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.