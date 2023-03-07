Frankfort station, WSHW "Shine 99" to be sold

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Riverton.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash river and several
tributaries due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March
3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Clinton.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended
will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the end of the
week and into next week on lower portion of the Wabash river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 16.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EST Tuesday was 17.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Frankfort station, WSHW "Shine 99" to be sold

  • 0
Shine 99 homepage

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Kaspar Media, owner of local radio station WSHW "Shine 99" announced Tuesday an agreement to sell the station. Pending approval of the FCC, the station will be be sold to Olivet Nazarene University based in Bourbonnais, Illinois.

According to a released statement, WSHW was one of the first FM Radio Stations to serve the area as WILO-FM in 1962.

“Our history with Olivet started in the late 1980’s when I met Dr. Les Parrott, President of Olivet at the time. I talked with Dr. Parrott for about 20 minutes about the radio station Olivet was rebuilding in the Kankakee area to expand its radio outreach. I gave him permission to use the “Shine” name for Olivet’s WONU radio station expansion” said Russ Kaspar, President, CEO and General Manager of WSHW Shine 99.

The sale will close once it receives the approval of the Federal Communications Commission.

“I am very proud of each of our team members who have given so much to Shine 99," said  It has been a privilege and honor to be a part of such a

great group of dedicated broadcasters. Kaspar Media will continue to expand its remaining platforms and serve the area communities with innovative ideas and vital content.”

Olivet owns and operates 7 radio stations throughout Illinois, Indiana and Michigan

