Frankfort station, WSHW "Shine 99" to be sold

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Kaspar Media, owner of local radio station WSHW "Shine 99" announced Tuesday an agreement to sell the station. Pending approval of the FCC, the station will be be sold to Olivet Nazarene University based in Bourbonnais, Illinois.
According to a released statement, WSHW was one of the first FM Radio Stations to serve the area as WILO-FM in 1962.
“Our history with Olivet started in the late 1980’s when I met Dr. Les Parrott, President of Olivet at the time. I talked with Dr. Parrott for about 20 minutes about the radio station Olivet was rebuilding in the Kankakee area to expand its radio outreach. I gave him permission to use the “Shine” name for Olivet’s WONU radio station expansion” said Russ Kaspar, President, CEO and General Manager of WSHW Shine 99.
The sale will close once it receives the approval of the Federal Communications Commission.
“I am very proud of each of our team members who have given so much to Shine 99," said It has been a privilege and honor to be a part of such a
great group of dedicated broadcasters. Kaspar Media will continue to expand its remaining platforms and serve the area communities with innovative ideas and vital content.”
Olivet owns and operates 7 radio stations throughout Illinois, Indiana and Michigan