Frankfort Resident Turns 110 on Christmas Day

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Mary Ransopher will be reaching a major milestone of turning 110-years-old on Christmas Day.
She was born the year the Titanic sank in 1912 on Christmas Day.
"I remember as a girl we would hear about the Titanic a lot because it was still very much in the news,” said Mary.
She was born and raised in Russiaville on a farm her grandfather bought.
Today the farm is known as Farlow’s Apple Orchard.
“It was just like any other place, but in the fall people came to buy apples,” said Mary. “The rest of the year was very ordinary.”
Mary had two older brothers.
“They didn’t care much for me,” said Mary. “Growing up was very plain and our church was the main activity because there wasn’t much going on.”
Mary attended New London Friends Church located right outside of Russiaville. She enjoyed attending church every Sunday.
She said growing up back then was much different than it is today.
"I don't know how you could live like we did when we had the outhouse, the barn and the animals and all of that,” said Mary. “Now most people are living in town."
At 109-years-old Mary has lived through both World Wars.
“The main thing I remember about the First World War was I remember that a cousin had been in the service,” said Mary. “I remember him walking down the driveway coming to visit us on one of his leaves.”
To this day, she remembers getting her feelings hurt when her brothers wouldn’t allow to her celebrate the end of World War I.
"On Armistice Day dad came in and said we're going to celebrate," said Mary. "But my brothers wouldn't let me march. They said you're too little and that's the main thing I can remember because it hurt my feelings."
Through the years she’s seen many inventions. Somme of notable ones are phones, cars and electricity.
"The electricity I remember when it came down the line and the road and if everybody would sign up to get electricity, we would,” said Mary. “We had to pay $3 a month whether we used it all or not."
The Great Depression came and times were tough in our country. Mary remembers having enough food, but she said there was little income.
“We had cattle, hogs, sheep and everything,” said Mary. “So we didn’t suffer for food because we had plenty of meals, but there was very little income.”
At that time, Mary cleaned her neighbor’s house for twenty-five cents.
“That was before Marlin and I were married,” said Mary. “Then after we got married we didn’t go out and buy furniture.”
Mary and her husband Marlin got married in 1935 at New London Friends Church.
"Oh it was the depression,” said Mary. "There was no money and I didn't know we were poor, but I guess we were."
The couple had to work hard to save money before they were able to tie the knot.
“We had to wait to get married until Marlin made a little bit of money,” said the 109 year old. “So he picked tomatoes and then we got married on August 28.”
Mary said getting married at that time was a quick process. She said it’s nothing like it is today.
“Back then you just went and got your marriage license and got married that night,” said Mary. “So we didn't have to wait any time."
Money was still tight, but Mary asked her dad for $25 so she could buy her wedding dress.
“Mother and I went to town and this was in August so the summer things were on sale,” said Mary. “So my dress was very a plain white shirred waist dress that was floor-length.”
She also wrote her wedding invitations on penny postcards.
“I went and picked flowers from the garden because we had plenty of flowers,” said Mary. “So then in the parlor I made the flowers for the church alter.”
After getting married Mary and Marlin quickly started their family.
“Mother kept a diary when she was younger and I found it when we were going through her things one day,” said Mary’s oldest child, Jane Ann Dunn. “When they found out mom was pregnant for me in this diary it says mother cried because she knew they didn’t have much, but everything worked out okay.”
Mary and Marlin had four kids; Jane Ann, Ed, Susan and Tad Ransopher.
Mary’s two daughters, Jane Ann and Susan, always remember having the best clothes.
“She (Mary) sewed so much,” said Susan Thomas. “She made so many nice things, which were very unique and different.”
Mary sewed Jane Ann and Susan’s wedding dresses.
“She made our prom dresses,” said Susan. “So it wasn’t really a second thought to have her make our wedding dresses.”
Through the years the Ransopher family has continued to grow. Mary has been able to see five generations during her 109 years.
"It's nice to have family and that they're healthy,” said Mary. “That's the main thing."
On Sunday all five generations gathered at New London Friends Church to celebrate her 110th Birthday.
Mary said it was the biggest blessing to be surrounded by her family in the church where it all started.
"It's wonderful,” said Mary. “Wonderful!"
If you would like to send Mary a Birthday card, please send them to the Wesley Manor in Frankfort.
1555 North Main Street , Frankfort, IN, United States, Indiana