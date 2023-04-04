Frankfort police officers will be honored for fire rescue

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Three Frankfort police officers are being honored after they saved multiple people and a baby from a burning home. FPD Officers, Sergeant Andrew Snyder, Officer Freddy Martinez and Officer Madison Douglass will be awarded after the fire rescue.
“I am very proud of these officers for their quick, heroic actions,” said Chief Scott Shoemaker. “They will be honored by the police department at a later date.”
According to a released statement, Clinton County Central Dispatch received a 911 call around 2 A.M. on April 3 of a house on fire in the 800 block of Hawthorne Ave. The caller said they were trapped on the second floor and were having trouble breathing.
The three officers arrived first on scene and immediately saw the need to get the occupants out of the building. Heavy smoke and flames prevented anyone from getting out of the house.
Sergeant Snyder quickly found a ladder and first removed the baby then everyone from the building.
“I chose recommending the Medal of Valor due to all three officers”, stated Captain Hall. “They all showed an extraordinary act of bravery by removing a total of six occupants out to safety under extreme stress and life-threatening conditions.”
The statement also said a family member wrote the following, in part, on social media, “My sisters apartment caught on fire last night. Thank you, God, that everyone was saved. Thank you, Frankfort Police station, for being there…I hope they get recognition for their bravery.”
The fire is currently under investigation.