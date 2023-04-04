 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 45
mph expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These winds are expected outside of
thunderstorms, and highest of these winds are expected in the
late morning into the afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Frankfort police officers will be honored for fire rescue

  • Updated
  • 0
Honored Frankfort police

(left) Officer Freddy Martinez - (middle) Officer Madison Douglass - (right) Sergeant Andrew Snyder

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Three Frankfort police officers are being honored after they saved multiple people and a baby from a burning home. FPD Officers, Sergeant Andrew Snyder, Officer Freddy Martinez and Officer Madison Douglass will be awarded after the fire rescue.

“I am very proud of these officers for their quick, heroic actions,” said Chief Scott Shoemaker. “They will be honored by the police department at a later date.”

According to a released statement, Clinton County Central Dispatch received a 911 call around 2 A.M. on April 3 of a house on fire in the 800 block of Hawthorne Ave.  The caller said they were trapped on the second floor and were having trouble breathing. 

The three officers arrived first on scene and immediately saw the need to get the occupants out of the building. Heavy smoke and flames prevented anyone from getting out of the house. 

Sergeant Snyder quickly found a ladder and first removed the baby then everyone from the building.

“I chose recommending the Medal of Valor due to all three officers”, stated Captain Hall. “They all showed an extraordinary act of bravery by removing a total of six occupants out to safety under extreme stress and life-threatening conditions.”

The statement also said a family member wrote the following, in part, on social media, “My sisters apartment caught on fire last night. Thank you, God, that everyone was saved. Thank you, Frankfort Police station, for being there…I hope they get recognition for their bravery.”

The fire is currently under investigation. 

Tags

Recommended for you